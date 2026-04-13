<i>Kalki 2898 AD</i> Director Compares Mrunal Thakur To Madhubala, Smita Patil: 'Don't Do Random Stuff'

Mrunal Thakur received a special compliment from Kalki 2898 AD director Nag Ashwin at the success meet for her latest release, Dacoit. He not only showered praise on her but also urged her to exercise discretion while choosing projects.

After praising the film during his speech, Nag Ashwin said, "Mrunal, I think you are amazing. I am generally very protective of the stuff that you pick. Whenever you do something that's not great, I am like, why is she doing that? She deserves to do much better stuff. And whenever there's a character that has that depth or sorrow or pain, I think you are like that era of Madhubala and Smita Patil; there are not many people like this. So please don't do random stuff and do good stuff."

An emotional Mrunal Thakur expressed her gratitude to the director as well.

Mrunal Thakur Credits Ranveer Singh

Speaking to Ranveer Allahbadia on his podcast, Mrunal shared that she did a commercial with Ranveer Singh. After that, big breaks came her way.

She said, "My heart is happy. He is my lucky charm. He is the reason why I exist in this industry in the first place. I did a commercial with him for a hair brand as a model, and when that commercial hit the screens, it was then that filmmakers started noticing me. That is how I give credit to him. This man has really helped me. Such a positive person—he deserves all the success."

About Dacoit

Dacoit tells the story of a murder convict who escapes prison with the aim of taking revenge on his girlfriend, leading to a whirlwind of events. The film was shot and released simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi.

Mrunal Thakur's Body of Work

Mrunal Thakur came to prominence with the daily soap Kumkum Bhagya.

She made her Hindi film debut with Love Sonia. Mrunal went on to feature in films like Super 30, Batla House, Ghost Stories, Toofaan, Sita Ramam, Lust Stories 2, and Son of Sardaar 2 across languages and mediums.