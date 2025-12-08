<i>Kalamkaval</i> Box Office Collection Day 3: Progress Report On Mammootty's Film

Mammootty's latest crime thriller Kalamkaval is continuing its strong run at the box office.

What's Happening

The film has collected Rs 16.35 crore (India nett) within its first three days.

Directed by Jithin K Jose, the movie showed its best single-day performance on Day 3 (Sunday), earning Rs 5.85 crore, as per early estimates by Sacnilk.

The three-day earnings are Rs 5 crore on Friday, Rs 5.5 crore on Saturday, and Rs 5.85 crore on Sunday.

Day 3 also saw a steady rise in audience turnout across show timings - morning occupancy was recorded at 37.40%, afternoon at 59.74%, evening at 68.41%, and night at 58.85%.

Afternoon and evening shows reported the strongest footfall.

Background

These figures are higher than the opening of Mammootty's previous release, Bazooka, which collected Rs 3.2 crore on its first day.

Set in Kerala during the early 2000s, Kalamkaval unfolds around a case of communal tension sparked by a misunderstanding over a girl's elopement.

The investigation, led by SI Jayakrishnan, gradually reveals a disturbing sequence of crimes involving missing women in Kottayikonam.

Mammootty plays the intense character Stanley Das, with Vinayakan portraying SI Jayakrishnan. The cast also includes Gibin Gopinath, Rajisha Vijayan, Shruti Ramachandran, and Gayatri Arun.

Ahead of the film's release, Mammootty expressed his excitement for audiences to experience the project. Sharing a note on X (formerly Twitter), he wrote, "#Kalamkaval is all yours from tomorrow. Jithin makes his directorial debut with this film and he, along with his team, has poured his heart and soul into bringing you something memorable. Hope you all like it. Can't wait to hear your feedback".

