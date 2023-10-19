Kalaastar Sonakshi Sinha's Instagram Exchange With Zaheer Iqbal Is Too Adorable To Miss

Image was shared by Zaheer Iqbal. (courtesy: iamzahero)

Sonakshi Sinha and her rumoured boyfriend and actor Zaheer Iqbal's latest Instagram exchange might be the cutest thing of the Internet. On Wednesday, the Double XL actor shared a few pictures of himself while the new track Kalaastar played in the background. The actor captioned the pic, "Kalakaar." Sonakshi Sinha was quick to reply as she wrote, "Its Kalaastar. get with the times." The duo's banter on social media did not stop at this as Zaheer replied to Sonakshi's comment with, " Kalaastar se milne kalakaar he toh aata hai (Only a kalaakar comes to meet a kalaastar)." For the unversed, Kalaastar is the name of the new song of rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh, featuring Sonakshi Sinha.

On Sonakshi Sinha's 36th birthday, actor Zaheer Iqbal shared happy pictures with the birthday girl on social media and he wrote, "Kuch toh log kahenge, logo ka kaam hai kehna (some people will keep talking, it's their job). Anways...You can always lean on me. You are the best. Keep "roaring" and soaring always. May you see more of the world than anyone ever has. May you always live the mermaid life. Always be happy. I love you."

Sonakshi Sinha and Notebook star Zaheer Iqbal are rumoured to be dating since 2020. They co-starred in the film Double XL. They also featured together in a music video titled Jodi Blockbuster last year. Sonakshi Sinha made her big Bollywood debut with the 2010 film Dabangg, opposite Salman Khan. She also featured in the other two parts of the Dabangg series alongside Salman Khan.

The actress has starred in films like Rowdy Rathore, Son Of Sardaar, Dabangg 2, Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty, Lootera, Once Upon A Time In Mumbai Dobaara, R... Rajkumar, Action Jackson, Kalank, Bhuj: The Pride Of India and Mission Mangal, among others. She was also seen in Double XL with Zaheer Iqbal and Huma Qureshi. The actress starred in the hit series Dahaad recently. She will next be seen in the film Kakuda.