'<i>Kala Hiran</i> Makers Have No Right To Make Film On Salman Khan's Life': Actor's Counsel To Delhi High Court

The Delhi High Court on Friday deferred the hearing on actor Salman Khan's plea seeking to restrain the filming, promotion and release of the proposed film Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy.

What's Happening

According to ANI, the matter came up before the vacation bench of Justice Madhu Jain after counsel appearing for the filmmakers sought time to file a response to Salman Khan's application.

Senior Advocate Sandeep Sethi, appearing for Salman Khan, urged the Court to grant interim protection, arguing that the filmmakers were commercially exploiting the actor's life and public persona without his consent.

"He is producing a film on my life and tearing up the notice. He has no right to make a film of my life. I am seeking an interim injunction. The teaser has already been released," Sethi submitted before the Court.

Counsel appearing for the filmmakers sought additional time to place their response on record, stating that he had received a copy of the application only on Wednesday.

Opposing the request, Sethi argued that the respondents had already been served and that an affidavit of service had been filed before the Court.

During the hearing, counsel for the filmmakers informed the Court that he had allegedly received death threats and had lodged an FIR in connection with the matter.

Sethi further submitted that promotional material related to the film had already been released and contended that the respondents could not continue using Khan's identity and public image without authorisation.

The respondents opposed the grant of any interim relief.

After hearing the parties, the Court recorded that counsel for the producer and director had recently received the plaint. It directed Khan's counsel to furnish the complete set of pleadings to the respondents during the day. The matter has now been listed before the roster bench on July 1.

Background

The dispute stems from Salman Khan's application seeking to restrain the release and promotion of Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy, which he alleges infringes his personality and publicity rights and harms his reputation.

Earlier, the Delhi High Court had issued notice on the application after being informed that the film's trailer had already been released despite an earlier indication that it would be launched on June 20.

According to Khan, the proposed film and its promotional material are based on events linked to the 1998 blackbuck hunting case.

While his name is not explicitly mentioned, the actor has argued that the posters, promotional content and public statements associated with the project make him readily identifiable.

The plea also refers to a poster released in May 2026 that allegedly depicts a character resembling Khan and wearing a bracelet similar to his signature blue bracelet.

The application further claims that the character is shown holding a firearm despite Khan's acquittal in proceedings under the Arms Act, thereby creating a misleading impression.

Khan has additionally contended that parts of the film appear to draw upon issues that remain pending before higher courts and that the release of such content could prejudice ongoing proceedings and affect his right to a fair trial.

The application also relies on interviews, social media posts and public statements allegedly made by producer Amit Jani linking the project to the blackbuck case and gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

According to Khan, such references are intended to generate publicity by exploiting his identity and public persona.

The respondents in the case include producer Amit Jani, Jani FireFox Films, director Bharat Shrinate, Akshay Pandey and other individuals associated with the project.