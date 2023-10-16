Kajol's Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Lehenga Was Inspired By A Carpet, Reveals Manish Malhotra

Image was shared on Instagram. (Courtesy: manishmalhotra05)

The Internet is abuzz today with all and everything concerning Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and its star cast. Adding to the craze was also celebrity designer Manish Malhotra, who recalled styling Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji for Karan Johar's directorial debut film. Putting up some posters from the film, Manish Malhotra, in an elaborate post wrote, "We all as a team we're all so excited to begin work on the film .The young vibrant sporty look is what Karan wanted for the film .We went shopping to London for all three actors .. During fittings with Kajol, I came out with the idea that we will keep the front of the sports apparels but the backs would be constructed with zips to give Kajol the best fit. The first day of the film her wig was heavy, it's only by the third day it settled in . Karan would give SRK the fittings of what we had shopped in London . Rani's entire look was a challenge. She was very new and we had to work on the glam look. All the three actors gave the film a lot of love and Karan from his first film would keep the atmosphere light and fun .. Lots of fittings with Rani for her glam look from hair to make up to costumes."

The ace designer continued, revealing his source of inspiration to design Kajol's engagement lehenga from the film, "On our next trip to London, we saw a Persian carpet on display of a window on Bond street and that give me the inspiration for Kajol's engagement lehenga. Kajol and Karan came home to discuss the wedding look. I had kept the peach velvet ready. I started telling them the wedding saree concept with a veil in all my excitement at that time it felt very new and stood up and started draping the fabric with both of them staring at me and one point we all burst it into a laughter."

Emphasizing how the film was all about emotions, he signed off by saying, "Last schedule Karan was busy with the edit so I left before him for Scotland to shop there. Once he came, he saw the costumes and loved them I was keen to keep Rani Indian and he agreed .. Karan and me understand each other and what works on screen in his films .. Scotland title song Karan asked me for a mangalsutra and ran back to the costume room wondering where would I find one .. Rani's mother was passing by I requested her to give me her mangalsutra and ran back to Karan said here it is and strangely it was matching Rani's saree .. night over dinner we all laughed on it but quick thinking is what costumes and films are all about .. Emotion and love is what Kuch Kuch Hota Hai gets and memories of Yash uncle the best producer ever."

Reacting to Manish's post, Kajol wrote, "Love u soooooo much." Karan Joahr also left a sweet message. He wrote, "ove you Manish…. This bought back all those beautiful memories !!!! You are just the best."

On the film's 25th anniversary, Karan Johar put up a special post on his Instagram. Sharing a reel on Kuch Kuch Hota Hai's iconic scenes and dialogues, Karan wrote,"25 years ago is where it all began…and here we are today celebrating not just a film but an EMOTION for me and from all the love we get for it, I gather it is for everyone too…Thank you for showering unending love for this tale of pyaar & dosti till today and thank you for marking my journey as a filmmaker for 25 years with such warmth. I will eternally be grateful to the people I am fortunate to work with, to the people I meet who watch my films and to the magic of movies."

A special screening of the film was held on Sunday night with the tickets priced at ₹ 25 only. A source told Bollywood Hungama, “The low price point must have played a part. It's unbelievable for moviegoers that they will get to see the film in a swanky multiplex for just ₹ 25.”