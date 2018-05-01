Kajol's Daughter Nysa Left A Comment On Her Post And Its Winning The Internet

"Miss you so much, mama" wrote Nysa on Kajol's recent Instagram post

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: May 01, 2018 16:15 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Kajol's Daughter Nysa Left A Comment On Her Post And Its Winning The Internet

Kajol posted this picture with Nysa (Image courtesy: kajol)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. "Me too, baby," wrote Kajol
  2. Nysa studies in Singapore
  3. "You both are so cute," read a comment
"Miss you so much, mama" wrote Kajol and Ajay Devgn's daughter Nysa on the actress' recent Instagram post. On Monday evening, Kajol posted a selfie and captioned it as, "Just." Kajol's picture got some very nice comments (as always) and much to our surprise, Nysa, who studies in Singapore, left a comment too. Nysa's doting mom replied to her adding a heart emoticon and wrote, "Me too, baby. One big ton load." (Kajol and Nysa's conversation is every mother-daughter ever). "You both are so cute" and "God bless you both" are some of the comments on Kajol and Nysa's Instagram exchange.

This is the picture which Kajol posted.
 
 

Just...

A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol) on



Take a look at their conversation here.
 
kajol instagram


Nysa, 15, is completing her higher studies in Singapore. Weeks ago, Kajol had explained that sending Nysa to Singapore was a tougher decision for Ajay Devgn than it is 'for her own good.' "It was very, very tough for me, but not as tough as it was probably for Ajay because I have myself studied in a boarding school away from home. It's really difficult for any parent to be separated from your children, but at the end of the day, it's for their own good," Kajol told Hindustan Times.

Ajay Devgn, 49, and Kajol, 43, married in February 1999. Apart from Nysa, they are also parents to son Yug, 6.

Comments
The family recently went to Paris for a brief vacation.
 
 

Au revoir..... Paris!

A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol) on


 
 

Throwback to Paris ..... again..... Courtesy Yug Devgan .....again....

A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol) on



Kajol's next film is Eela, produced by Ajay Devgn while he has Total Dhamaal, Sons of Sardaar and a film Tabu in the line-up.
 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Kajolkajol nysakajol ajya devgn

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live cricket ScoreIPL Points Table

................................ Advertisement ................................