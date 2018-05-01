Kajol's Daughter Nysa Left A Comment On Her Post And Its Winning The Internet

"Miss you so much, mama" wrote Kajol and Ajay Devgn's daughter Nysa on the actress' recent Instagram post. On Monday evening, Kajol posted a selfie and captioned it as, "Just." Kajol's picture got some very nice comments (as always) and much to our surprise, Nysa, who studies in Singapore, left a comment too. Nysa's doting mom replied to her adding a heart emoticon and wrote, "Me too, baby. One big ton load." (Kajol and Nysa's conversation is every mother-daughter ever). "You both are so cute" and "God bless you both" are some of the comments on Kajol and Nysa's Instagram exchange.
Highlights
- "Me too, baby," wrote Kajol
- Nysa studies in Singapore
- "You both are so cute," read a comment
This is the picture which Kajol posted.
Take a look at their conversation here.
Nysa, 15, is completing her higher studies in Singapore. Weeks ago, Kajol had explained that sending Nysa to Singapore was a tougher decision for Ajay Devgn than it is 'for her own good.' "It was very, very tough for me, but not as tough as it was probably for Ajay because I have myself studied in a boarding school away from home. It's really difficult for any parent to be separated from your children, but at the end of the day, it's for their own good," Kajol told Hindustan Times.
Ajay Devgn, 49, and Kajol, 43, married in February 1999. Apart from Nysa, they are also parents to son Yug, 6.
CommentsThe family recently went to Paris for a brief vacation.
Kajol's next film is Eela, produced by Ajay Devgn while he has Total Dhamaal, Sons of Sardaar and a film Tabu in the line-up.