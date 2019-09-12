Kajol's Adorable Birthday Countdown Post For Son Yug Devgn Has Our Heart

Kajol shared this image. (Image courtesy: kajol)

Highlights Kajol's post received over 2 lakh likes on Instagram "Birthday week starts," wrote Kajol Yug will celebrate his 9th birthday on Friday

Ahead of her son Yug Devgn's 9th birthday (September 13), Kajol shared an absolutely adorable post on her Instagram profile, on Wednesday night. If the pre-birthday post is so cute, we can't imagine how adorable the birthday post will be (can't wait). In the picture, Kajol can be seen smiling as little Yug sits curled up in her arms. The thing that caught out attention the most - is Kajol's priceless expression in the photograph. The 45-year-old actress, dressed in a coral outfit looks beautiful sans make-up. Kajol captioned the post: "Birthday week starts ..." Kajol shared the picture with her 8.5 million fans on Instagram, of which over 2 lakh fans have liked it. Kajol's sister Tanishaa Mukerji commented "Yay" on the post.

Take a look at Kajol's post here:

Yug frequently features on his parents' Instagram profile. The 8-year-old has a knack for photography and both Kajol and Ajay Devgn share pictures clicked by their son on social media. Here are some of the pictures clicked by Yug:

Kajol and Ajay Devgn got married in the year 1999. Other than Yug, the couple are parents to 16-year-old daughter named Nysa. Ajay Devgn and Kajol have co-starred in several films, that include the 1994 film Gundaraj, the 1997 film Ishq, 1998's Pyar To Hona Hi Tha, 1999's Dil Kya Kare and Raju Chacha among others. They will next be seen together in Ajay's forthcoming film Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior.

On the work front, Kajol was last seen in the 2018 film Helicopter Eela while the 2019 release De De Pyaar De was Ajay Devgn's last film.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.