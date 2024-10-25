Kajol To NDTV On Mom Guilt: "That Is Going To Be There Forever, It's A Forever Deal"

All the Kajol fans, we know that you are sitting in front of your screens, watching her film Do Patti, which was released on Netflix today. The actress, her co-star Kriti Sanon and Do Patti's writer-producer Kanika Dhillon sat down for a chat with NDTV. During the conversation, Kajol, who is a mother to daughter Nysa and son Yug, talked about the challenges of motherhood and how the “mom guilt” remains forever for working mothers. She said, “If you are discussing the guilt, that is going to be there forever. You are never getting rid of it. If you do get rid of it, your children will habitually remind you. Habitually and forever, they will remind you that other children's mothers are sitting at home and waiting for them and making rotis for them and all that. You are not doing anything of the kind. So, yes, it is a forever deal. You can't expect it to be over by the time they are 12 or 13.”

Kajol also discussed how her daughter Nysa is “proud” of her, but she gets disappointed when they cannot meet each other due to busy schedules. The actress said, “She is very proud of me except when it comes in the way of me going out to meet her somewhere or her coming back.” Quoting her daughter's statement, Kajol mentioned, “Mom, I am coming back for 5 days and you don't have for me.” Sharing how she replies, the actress said, “Baby, I am shooting. You are not supposed to come back for these 5 days. Otherwise, I would have taken that time off.”

Kajol shared, “So yes, that guilt remains for the rest of your lives. It will be there in different-different ways. But, it will be there." Kajol married actor Ajay Devgn in 1999. The couple welcomed Nysa in 2003 and Yug in 2010.

Coming back to Do Patti, in the movie, Kajol plays the role of a cop named Jyothi. It is the first time in her over three-decade-long career that Kajol will be seen as a police officer. During the same interview, Kajol was asked if nobody ever approached her with the role of a cop. To this, she answered, “They did. A lot of people came to me with that. But I feel that playing a cop character required responsibility. Number two, required a proper script, which was like really, really good. You need a really tight script to play a cop and I am very careful about these things. I don't wanna get it wrong. It's as simple as that. I hope that we have done it with you responsibly. That was the entire aim.”

Do Patti has been directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi.