Kajol Picks Shah Rukh Khan And Ajay Devgn As Her Classmates But Rejects Aamir Khan. Here's Why

Kajol on the sets of India's Best Dramebaaz.

Kajol is busy promoting her upcoming film Helicopter Eela, in which she plays the eponymous Eela, who joins her son's college to complete her education. When Kajol was promoting her film on India's Best Dramebaaz, she was asked who from the film industry she would choose as her classmate(s). Of course, her actor husband Ajay Devgn was one of her top recruits along with her Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge co-star Shah Rukh Khan. However, she out rightly rejected actor Aamir Khan as a pick for her class fellow. "I would love to have Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn as my classmates as both of them would be backbenchers like me and together, we can have lots of fun. I would never want Aamir Khan in my class because he comes across like someone who would be a teacher's favourite. I will definitely end up in trouble as he will keep complaining about me to the teachers," she said on the show.

Kajol and Aamir Khan have co-starred in two films - Fanaa and Ishq. In the latter film, she was paired opposite Ajay Devgn. However, with Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol has made films such as Baazigar, Karan Arjun, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham to name a few. Shah Rukh and Kajol's last film Dilwale released in 2015.

Back to Helicopter Eela - Kajol co-stars in the film with National Award-winning actor Riddhi Sen. The film is directed by Pradeep Sarkar and produced by Ajay Devgn. The film also features Tota Roy Chowdhury and Neha Dhupia and it is expected to open in theatres on September 7.