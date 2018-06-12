Kajol, Now Part Of The Incredibles 2 Family, 'Would Love To Do A Hollywood Film' Kajol has voiced the character of Helen Parr aka Elastigirl for the Hindi version of The Incredibles 2

"It depends whether the script appeals to me or not," said Kajol "Yug and Nysa were the most excited": Kajol "It was like a big thing," Kajol added The Incredibles 2, revealed her desire to work in a Hollywood film, IANS reported. She said that she "would love to do a Hollywood film" but the actress has no particular genre in consideration. "I would love to do a Hollywood film. There is no particular genre in mind, and it depends whether the script appeals to me or not. I would ask the same questions that I would ask for a Hindi film before picking the project," Kajol told IANS. Kajol also said that her kids Yug and Nysa Devgn were the "most excited" when she took up the assignment. "They were the most excited one especially when I told them that we will be the first ones to watch the film. It was like a big thing," Kajol added.



About joining the Incredibles family, the 43-year-old actress wrote: "Incredibles 2 brings to us a heart-warming tale of a family that is like us. But yet they are different. There were so many moments in the story that I could relate with and I knew I had to join the fun."



Here's Kajol enjoying the dubbing session of The Incredibles 2:

A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol) on May 31, 2018 at 12:13am PDT Watch me wrap my voice around Elastigirl...here we go! A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol) on May 29, 2018 at 10:32pm PDT



Be it Avengers, Spider-Man or Iron Man, superhero films have been doing quite well in India and the box office collections are here to tell the tale. Talking about increased popularity of the particular genre, Kajol added: "The popularity of superheroes has increased over time owing to the fact that it is digital age. There is so much flow of information. Everybody has access to the entire international fraternity which they didn't have earlier."



The sequel comes more than a decade after the release of The Incredibles, which was directed by Brad Bird. Craig T. Nelson is returning as the voice of Bob Parr, Holly Hunter as Elastigirl and Samuel L. Jackson as Frozone. The sequel once again deals with the Parr family, which now has a new member. The trailer was much evident of the madness the Parr family undergoes attempting to strike a balance between having a normal life and their superhero powers.



After having Kajol on-board, Bikram Duggal, Head Studio Entertainment of Disney India, said that her presence the film will have an appeal to "newer audiences". "The wonderful stories and lovable characters from Disney Pixar have always held a special place in the hearts of millions of Indian fans. With Kajol as Helen aka Elastigirl, Incredibles 2 will definitely appeal to newer audiences and families-at-large," Bikram Duggal said.



In India, The Incredible 2 will be released in four languages - English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The film hits screens on June 22.



(With IANS Input)



