Kajol Lights Up The Internet With A Stunning Throwback Picture

Kajol has arrived with her best bet for this Throwback Thursday - a picture of herself from a recent photoshoot. Every now and then, the 44-year-old actress digs out a piece of priceless gold and shares it with her Instafam. Kajol recently Instagrammed a photo of herself dressed in an emerald feather and Swarovki gown from the house of Falguni and Shane Peacock. "Looking back is okay sometimes. Just do it with a smile," Kajol captioned the photo. Kajol's Instagram is absolutely smitten by her new contribution to the throwback collection. "Beautiful," is the general sentiment on Instagram. The photo has been liked by Ajay Devgn and Taapsee Pannu. Celebrity make-up artist Mickey Contractor left his precious comment on the photo, which read: "I can see the glee in your eyes when you ruffle feathers."

Kajol has often delighted her fans by sharing throwback photos on her Instagram timeline. The Helicopter Eela actress shared an epic picture of herself, in which she can be seen holding a make-up brush in her hand and the expression on her face is the main highlight of the photo. "My reaction when ..... Somebody says muck instead of #!<%!," she captioned the picture.

Remember the throwback picture that Kajol shared on her "super awesome mom" Tanuja's birthday, last month? "Happy Birthday to my super awesome mom who still has the same zest and love for life that she did fifty years back. A difficult example to follow but the most important influence in my life ! Also in the picture is her grandmother and my great grandmother who was also one of the biggest influences in my life! Ratanbai Shilotri," she captioned the photo.

Kajol also shared a picture from her 1997 hit film Gupt and accompanied the post with a lit caption, which read: "Now you know why I became a killer? No coffee, Monday morning mood."

On the work front, Kajol was last seen in Pradeep Sarkar's Helicopter Eela, which tanked at the box office. The film also featured National Award winning actor Riddhi Sen and Neha Dhupia in pivotal roles.