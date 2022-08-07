Kajol's Post-Birthday Resolution Is As Amazing As Her. See Post

Kajol shared this picture. (courtesy: kajol)

Actress Kajol is happy and this is visible in all her latest social media updates. The actress, who celebrated her birthday on Friday (August 5), has now dropped a photo that is a lesson in self-love. In the Instagram post, the actress is seen making a face for the camera, with what appears to be a lollipop in her hand. Sharing the selfie, Kajol declared her plans for the future. She explained in the caption, “Due to personal reasons I'm just going to keep getting hotter and smarter each year! #postbirthdayfeels” Classic Kajol, isn't it? Replying to the post, actress Dia Mirza dropped a bunch of happy emojis that included a sunflower, a tiger emoticon and a heart.

See the post here:

On her birthday, Kajol also shared a set of images and videos of her celebrating the special day in her vanity van thanks to her team. Sharing glimpses, Kajol said, “Pre birthday celebrations start but the gratitude is eternal… thank u #teamK for everything u guys have done for me and with me … u guys rock!”

A few days ago, Kajol also celebrated another milestone – 30 years as a Bollywood actress. On the occasion, Kajol shared a video featuring glimpses of some of her most iconic roles. Along with the video, she said in the caption: “Someone asked me yesterday what am I feeling? Couldn't really put it into words, except to say that it is a feeling of deep gratitude for all the love everyone has showered on me so unconditionally! So, cheers to 30 years and counting...and God willing to another 30 more!”

On the work front, Kajol will be seen in Salaam Venky, helmed by actor-director Revathi.