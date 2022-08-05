Ajay Devgn's Birthday Wish For Wife Kajol: 'When She Calls, I Pick Up'

Ajay Devgn with Kajol. (courtesy: ajaydevgn)

Ajay Devgn had a lovely birthday wish for wife Kajol on Friday. The actress is celebrating her 48th birthday today. Ajay's early morning post was nothing but a video about a fond gesture he does for her. And that is, picking up the phone whenever she calls. The actor shared a clip of Kajol calling him and the actor picking up the phone while at work. His caption read: "When she calls, I never fail to pick up. Happy birthday dearest." Ajay's post also features a montage of Kajol's photos when she wore a red dress to an event in the past.

Take a look at Ajay Devgn's birthday wish for Kajol:

Earlier this week, Ajay shared a still from the couple's last film together, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, to celebrate Kajol's 30 years in cinema. He wrote: "Three decades in cinema! And, you are all fired up! Frankly, you're just getting started. To many more milestones, movies and memories."

Last year, on Kajol's birthday, the 53-yer-old posted an adorable moment with his wife from a reality show and wrote: "You have managed to bring a smile to my face for the longest time now...Happy birthday dearest Kajol; will try to make it as special as you are."

Kajol was seen last in the Netflix film Tribhanga, co-produced by Ajay Devgn, Deepak Dhar, and Siddharth P Malhotra. The film also starred Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar. She has collaborated with South actress Revathy for Salaam Venky which also features Vishal Jethwa and Aahana Kumra.

Ajay has a number of projects in the coming months. He will star in Thank God with Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh. Then he has films like Maidaan and Drishyam 2 in the works.