National Awards 2022: Here's What Kajol Posted After Tanhaji's Big Win

Kajol shared this throwback from Tanhaji sets. (courtesy: kajol)

It's a big day for Kajol and Ajay Devgn as their film Tanhaji won 3 awards at the 68th National Film Awards, which were announced on Friday. Kajol posted a throwback picture of herself with husband Ajay Devgn from the sets of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and she captioned it: "Team Tanhaji wins 3 national awards. So happy and proud. Best Actor Ajay Devgn. Best Popular film providing Wholesome Entertainment and Best Costume - Nachiket Barve." The actress added the hashtag #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior to her post. This is Ajay Devgn's third win in the Best Actor category after Zakhm (1998) and The Legend of Bhagat Singh (2002).

See Kajol's post here:

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn, after his big win, said in a statement, "I'm elated to win the Best Actor Award for Tanhaji-The Unsung Warrior at the 68th National Awards along with Suriya who won for Soorarai Pottru. I thank everyone, most of all my creative team, the audience and my fans. I also express my gratitude to my parents and the Almighty for their blessings. Congratulations to all the other winners," reported PTI.

Directed by Om Raut and co-produced by Ajay Devgn and Bhushan Kumar, Tanhaji also featured Kajol, Saif Ali Khan, Pankaj Tripathi and Sharad Kelkar and it was one of the biggest hits of 2020.

(With inputs from PTI)