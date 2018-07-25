Kajol And Daughter Nysa's Smiles Are Infectious. See Pic From London

Kajol shared this picture with Nysa (Image courtesy: kajol)

Kajol and Nysa are lighting up London with their infectious smiles and their recent picture from London is proof. After Ajay Devgn delighted his Instafam with a picture of himself and son Yug riding an ATV, Kajol shared a happy photo with their daughter Nysa, 15. The Devgns are currently in London. All this while Kajol was busy with her professional commitments in the British capital and it appears, she has wrapped up all the work on time. "When my baby smiles the whole world blooms," Kajol captioned her picture with Nysa, taken amidst a beautiful background. She also added the hashtag 'Summer Loving.'

Take a look at Kajol and Nysa's picture.

"Biker boys" is how Ajay Devgn had captioned his picture with Yug.

Biker boys! A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) on Jul 24, 2018 at 11:00pm PDT

(How cool!)

Kajol had earlier revealed how her and Ajay Devgn's parenting style is different and who pampers Nysa and Yug more. Any guesses? "I think Ajay is better than me at pampering the kids for sure. I pamper my kids but there are always limits to it. I am very conscious about the rules and their daily routine of sleep and food timing, so he is definitely the one who pampers the kids," Kajol had told news agency IANS.

Nysa studies in Singapore while Yug stays with his parents in Mumbai. Kajol had earlier explained why it was a tougher decision for Ajay Devgn to send Nysa to Singapore. "It was very, very tough for me, but not as tough as it was probably for Ajay because I have myself studied in a boarding school away from home," she told Hindustan Times.

On the work front, Kajol will be next seen in Ajay Devgn-produced film Helicopter Eela. Total Dhamaal, Sons Of Sardaar, Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior are some of Ajay Devgn's upcoming films.