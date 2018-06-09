Kajol Is A Strict Mom But Ajay Devgn 'Definitely Pampers' Nysa And Yug

Did you know that Kajol is a strict mother? That's what she claims, at least. In a recent interview at the media interaction of the trailer launch of Incredibles 2, Kajol told news agency IANS that the entire credit for pampering Nysa, 15, Yug, 7, goes to her actor husband Ajay Devgn. "I think Ajay is better than me at pampering the kids for sure. He is much better than me at pampering the kids," IANS quoted Kajol as saying. While Nysa and Yug are spotted in Mumbai a lot more than with Ajay Devgn, the Devgn kids make regular appearances on both their star parents' Instagram feeds.
Highlights
- "I think Ajay is better than me at pampering the kids," said Kajol
- "He is much better than me at pampering," she said
- "I pamper my kids but there are always limits to it," added Kajol
Talking about how particular Kajol is about maintaining a disciplined routine for the kids, Kajol also added that she does cut the kids some slack but Ajay believes otherwise: "I pamper my kids but there are always limits to it. I am very conscious about the rules and their daily routine of sleep and food timing, so he is definitely the one who pampers the kids," she said.
Earlier this year, Kajol and Ajay celebrated their wedding anniversary in Singapore and returned to Mumbai after dropping Nysa to her high school in the country. After this, in an interview to Hindustan Times, Kajol explained why sending Nysa to study abroad was more difficult for Ajay. "It was very, very tough for me, but not as tough as it was probably for Ajay because I have myself studied in a boarding school away from home," she said.
Kajol, who claims to be a strict mother, added: "It's really difficult for any parent to be separated from your children, but at the end of the day, it's for their own good," she added.
Nysa recently joined Kajol at the unveiling of the actress' wax statue at Madame Tussauds in Singapore while Yug made a stunning appearance on Ajay Devgn's Instagram with his fitness challenge video.
CommentsOn the work front, Kajol will be next seen in Eela while Ajay Devgn's line-up has Total Dhamaal, Sons of Sardaar and a film with Tabu.
(With IANS inputs)