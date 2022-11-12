Kajal Aggarwal's Nephew Turns 5. The Actor Can't Keep Calm

Kajal Aggarwal shared this image. (courtesy: kajalaggarwalofficial)

Kajal Aggarwal's latest posts will surely make you go aww. They feature adorable photos with her little nephew Ishaan. Kajal loves her sister's kid to the moon and back and her post is proof. In one photo, Kajal is seen “smothering him with all the love in the world” while in another, she is happily posing with him. A few days after Ishaan's birthday, she posted a photo of herself and her sister Nisha Aggarwal pecking him on the cheeks. His smile is worth a thousand words. Kajal, in the caption, wrote: “Smothering my baby with all the love in the (world icon). Ishaan Valecha.” In a separate post, Kajal is seen playing with the kid on a bed and laughing her heart out. “My baby boy is now 5! Ishaan Valecha,” her caption read. Ishaan celebrated his 5th birthday last month.

Take a look at Kajal Aggarwal's posts for her nephew here:

Nisha Aggarwal also gave us a glimpse of her son's birthday celebrations. She posted a video showing how much fun he had with his friends. “5 years of pure love, bliss and joy. My baby is getting bigger by the day and my heart fuller. Ishaan is a huge water baby and loves experiments so we had to have a swim and science party for his birthday. Family, friends and lots of splashes this year!” she wrote.

Kajal Aggarwal never shies away from expressing her love for her nephew on social media. Her Instagram timeline is filled with pictures of the duo playing and laughing together. On Ishaan's 4th birthday, Kajal gave us a sneak peek into their fun time. They are playing chess in the picture. She wrote, “Happiest birthday to my baby, my life... from changing your nappies to getting taught by you and having proper conversations together…Ishaan Valecha…my little 4-year-old.”

We loved Kajal Aggarwal's cute moments with the munchkin. The actress and her husband Gautam Kitchlu became parents to a son this year. They named him Neil.