Kajal Aggarwal's 'Husband Appreciation' Post For Gautam Kitchlu Is As Adorable As They Are

Kajal Aggarwal shared this photo. (Image courtesy: kajalaggarwalofficial )

Highlights The actress posted a set of loved up pictures of herself and Gautam

Gautam Kitchlu can be seen sporting a black tee and shorts in the photos

Kajal married Gautam in October last year

Kajal Aggarwal's latest entry on Instagram is dedicated to her husband Gautam Kitchlu and it is all things love. The actress, who married the entrepreneur in October last year, posted a set of loved up pictures of herself and Gautam Kitchlu and wrote: "Husband appreciation post." In one of the pictures, Gautam can be seen giving a peck on Kajal Aggarwal's cheek while others feature the couple posing happily on the stairs in a room. The actress looks pretty in a pink top and white trousers. Gautam Kitchlu can be seen sporting a black tee and shorts. Take a look at Kajal's post here:

Kajal Aggarwal has been posting stunning pictures of herself with thoughtful captions. One of them read: "Hanging by the moment" and another one is: "Leaning into the wind."

This picture of Kajal is with her "support system."

Kajal Aggarwal will soon make her web debut with Venkat Prabhu's web-series Live Telecast. Earlier this year, speaking about her digital debut, Kajal said in a statement: "Marking your mark into the digital world is very important and, especially to connect with the millennials. I have been looking out and wanting to do web series for a while and Live Telecast was just perfect. I trust Venkat sir to handle this show with supreme care and attention to detail. I love his genre of work so collaborating with him, working under his direction was just perfect for me," reported news agency PTI.

Kajal Aggarwal also has films like Hey Sinamika, Acharya and Indian 2 lined up.