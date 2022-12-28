Singham Actor Kajal Aggarwal, Holidaying In Taiwan, Shares New Pics With Husband Gautam Kitchlu

Kajal Aggarwal with husband Gautam Kitchlu. (courtesy: kajalaggarwalofficial)

Kajal Aggarwal, just like many other stars, has flown for a holiday to welcome the New Year in the company of her husband Gautam Kitchlu, their son Neil and some close friends. The actress, who has been creating priceless memories with her family in Taipei, shared another update from her holiday on Instagram. The latest postcard-worthy snaps, which are from an eatery, feature the couple painting the city red with their mushy moments. Dressed in a pink sweatshirt and blue jeans, Kajal looks gorgeous as always in the post. Sitting next to her is Gautam, wearing an all-black outfit. He is seen pouting as the actress smiles for the camera in the first image. Kajal captioned the photos with a heart hands emoji.

Take a look:

Kajal Aggarwal married her longtime friend-turned-boyfriend Gautam Kitchlu in 2020. Their son Neil was born in April this year. The trio flew to Taiwan a couple of days ago with some friends. Kajal kickstarted her Taipei diaries with this cute picture of Neil and captioned it “creating magic in every step.”

We bet this photograph of Kajal Aggarwal and little Neil will make you go aww. “Letting our hearts fly,” she captioned the image.

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu, this year, sealed Christmas with a kiss. Of course, baby Neil added more magic to the shot, which was captioned, “All I want for Christmas….”

Here are some more beautiful snaps from Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu's holiday in Taiwan:

On the work front, Kajal Aggarwal's last project was Hey Sinamika. The film also starred Dulquer Salmaan and Aditi Rao Hydari. Kajal now has Indian 2 alongside Kamal Haasan, Rakul Preet Singh and Gulshan Grover. She will also be seen in Ghostly and Uma.