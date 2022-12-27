Kajal Aggarwal And Gautam Kitchlu Are Having This Much Fun With Their Son Neil In Taiwan

Kajal Aggarwal shared this picture. (courtesy: kajalaggarwalofficial)

Kajal Aggarwal is having the time of her life with her husband Gautam Kitchlu and son Neil as she holidays in Taiwan. On Tuesday, the actress shared a new post on her Instagram handle in which she and her son Neil are standing near a hotel window, enjoying the view. In the caption, she simply dropped a Panda face emoticon. Soon after she shared the post, her fans flooded the comment section with heart emoticons. Earlier today, she shared a happy picture with her friend, laughing their heart out.

In the image, Kajal is holding her son, Neil, while in the background, we can see Gautam walking over them. Sharing the post, the actress wrote, "#makingmemories #capturingmoments #bestfriendslikefamily #carefreelaughter."

Check out the posts below:

On Christmas, Kajal Aggarwal shared happy pictures with Gautam and her son Neil. In the first post, Kajal can be seen hugging and kissing her husband. In the caption, the actress wrote, "All I want for Christmas..." Soon after she shared the post, Gautam dropped heart emoticons in the comment section.

In another post, Kajal is playing with her son Neil and captioned it as "Letting our hearts fly."

Check out the posts below:



After checking in Taiwan, Kajal Aggarwal shared this post and in the caption wrote, "#Neil Kitchlu creating magic in every step."

Take a look at the post:

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam got married in 2020 after dating for several years. The couple welcomed their first child, a son Neil earlier this year on April 19.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajal Aggarwal was last seen in Hey Sinamika. Next, she will be seen in Indian 2, co-starring Kamal Haasan, Rakul Preet Singh, Gulshan Grover and others. She also has Ghostly and Uma in her kitty.