YouTuber Kai Cenat Cancels Atlanta Streamer University Event After Crowd Chaos

Award-winning streamer Kai Cenat has cancelled the in-person application event for "Streamer University". It was scheduled in Atlanta on Tuesday. A crowd, much more than expected, gathered around campus. Some young creators even camped outside the venue overnight, according to Fox5.

The place became overcrowded and out of control, forcing local police to step in and manage the gathering. At least three people were arrested.

The Atlanta event was supposed to be one of the three offline application rounds for Streamer University 2026. It is a free and fully funded creator development program started by Cenat to support upcoming content creators.

The Atlanta event was planned for Tuesday near Hank Aaron Drive in southeast Atlanta. Before the event, Kai Cenat shared guidelines for attendees, including age limits and a clear bag rule.

However, on Monday, the Atlanta Police Department clarified that the event would not be held at 450 Hank Aaron Drive. Cenat also mentioned that there were logistical issues, and it was unlikely the event would go ahead as originally planned.

Even after the cancellation was announced, many people still gathered around Hank Aaron Drive and nearby areas. Authorities said arrests were made because people were gathering on private property and refusing to leave when asked.

Streamer University 2026 was announced by Cenat on June 8 during his streaming break. Earlier this year, he had also spoken about building a global creator-focused project to connect and support emerging talent.

This event comes after two earlier successful application events in Los Angeles and New York City. Atlanta was planned as the third stop, where upcoming content creators were expected to gather in person to apply for the free creator program.

In February 2025, Cenat first confirmed his idea of creating a platform to give creators more opportunities. Later, he officially opened enrollment through a creative announcement video shared on X.

According to the Atlanta Police, three people were charged on Monday, with one taken into custody. On Tuesday, another person was also arrested.

Late Tuesday evening, Kai Cenat announced that the Atlanta auditions for Streamer University would take place on Wednesday, but at a new, undisclosed location.

In a social media post, Cenat said the exact venue will be revealed at 9 am on Wednesday, just a few hours before the application process begins at 1 pm.