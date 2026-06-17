When Madhavan's Son Vedaant Said He 'Sacrificed' Life In India To Move To Dubai

Actor Madhavan's son Vedaant, now 20, spoke about settling in Dubai for professional commitments and leaving his life in India behind. A freestyle swimmer, Vedaant moved to Dubai with his family at the onset of COVID-19, when swimming pools in India remained closed.

'Shift to Dubai was kind of a shock to me'

Talking about the move, Vedaant revealed that it was generally smooth but challenging when it came to leaving his comfort zone.

"The shift was pretty smooth. We were able to move all our assets and everything. It was a nice move. One thing I would say is that ... I didn't have a problem with swimming because there were a majority of Indians there. But getting accustomed to that school life while managing my swim and social life was a bit different. It was kind of a shock to me. I had been in India my whole life; adapting to this new environment took me a bit," he told Ruhaan Mathreja back then.

He added, "But besides that, it was a good decision to come here on my end because of the whole situation with COVID. I was really able to race in Denmark because of that. I sacrificed my life in India — with all my friends and a cultivated environment. I was able to get out of that comfort zone and come to a whole new country to do what I like here."

Expressing gratitude for parental support, Vedaant said, "Obviously, my parents are really supportive and I am lucky in that regard. Not many kids have the privilege of their parents supporting them in their dreams. I am lucky to be one of those kids who has that privilege."

He continued, "If it weren't for my parents, I don't think I would be at this stage, or even close to it. So I am really thankful for that. In swimming, it's a whole team that's taking care of you, and your parents are a part of that team. If they aren't supportive, it can't be smooth sailing."

Madhavan and Sarita Birje married in 1999 after dating for around eight years. Six years into their marriage, they welcomed their first child, son Vedaant, in 2005.

In terms of work, Madhavan was seen in the second instalment of Dhurandhar this year. He will receive the Padma Shri honour from the President next week.