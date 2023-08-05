Kai Cenat: US Gamer Facing Arrest After PlayStation Giveaway Chaos

US influencer and gamer Kai Cenat has been arrested and charged with inciting a riot and unlawful assembly after he announced a PlayStation 5 giveaway, resulting in a gathering of thousands at Union Square Park in New York City on Friday.

Here are five facts about Kai Cenat.

Kai Cenat has a huge following across social media platforms. The 21-year-old has 5.5 million followers on Instagram, over 4 million on YouTube, and 6.5 million on Twitch.

Cenat joined YouTube in December 2012 where he has uploaded many videos doing pranks and documenting his daily life.

The influencer actively interacts with his followers through livestreams on Twitch. On Wednesday, Cenat announced during a livestream that he would be hosting a giveaway, handing out gifts, including PlayStation 5, keyboards, microphones, gaming chairs, headphones, and computers.

Kai Cenat featured on the list of Rolling Stone's 20 Most Influential Creators of 2023. He won the Streamer of the Year award in 2022 and 2023. The award has been created by a Twitch streamer who goes by QTCinderella on the platform.

Cenat launched a Twitch “subathon” on February 1 this year where he streamed for 24 hours a day playing games, chatting, interviewing guests and even sleeping. In March, he broke the record for most Twitch subscribers, according to BBC.