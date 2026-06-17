<i>Kala Hiran</i> Maker Calls Govind Namdev 'Spineless': "Salman Khan's Shera Must Have Threatened Him"

The controversy surrounding Kala Hiran, a film inspired by the 1998 blackbuck poaching case linked to actor Salman Khan, seems to intensify with each passing minute. In an exclusive conversation with NDTV, producer Amit Jani responded to Govind Namdev - who plays a lawyer in the film - and his claims that he was not told about Kala Hiran's story. The producer also stated that the actor has already signed for Kala Hiran 2, the sequel.

Amit Jani tells NDTV, "Come on - an actor of that stature was given the entire script and told, 'Read this.' He read it, and before reading the script he read the synopsis. After the synopsis he read the character sketch, and then he read the whole script."

He continues, "After reading the script he stayed with us for five consecutive days; day and night he sat in the vanity area, in his hotel room, reading the script. And when he was performing the role, standing in the courtroom as the lawyer representing the Bishnoi community, did he not know whom he was fighting a case against, whom he wanted to punish? Who is that person standing there with the bracelet, Ayaan Khan - who is he?"

Furthermore, he states that Govind Namdev's "false statement will hurt him". He also mentions that there is a possibility that some associate of Salman Khan might have "threatened" him.

"Inhe yaa toh dhamki mil gayi hai, Salman Khan ki Shera-Pera ne phone kar diya unko, ki beta tum bahut ucchal rahe ho. Yaa toh phir unko laga ki waha toh paisa le liya, payment ho gaya, cheque mil gaya. Ab mein ek kaam karta hoon, main Salman Khan ka bhi bhala ban jaata hoon. (Some associate of Salman Khan called him and said, 'Boy, you're talking too much' - or he thought, 'I've already taken the payment and the cheque from there, the work is done; now I'll do something to gain Salman Khan's favour.) To make a name, a person whose credibility should have been intact has shown he is spineless. That's why I keep saying: if you are making statements to the media like this, you should first have read the agreement you signed with us," says Amit Jani.

He explains, "The agreement says: you must come when we call you for the project. The agreement says you cannot refuse the remaining continuity shoots. The agreement says you must come to the studio on time for dubbing. The agreement says you must give five days for promotion - that means you must sit in media, on podcasts, on news channels, at premieres and say at least a hundred times, 'I am with this movie.'"

He reiterates that it is paramount that Govind Namdev is present for promotional activities, photoshoots and interviews, as the agreement states.

"There is also a clause that you must not speak any words or express any sentiment on any platform that would defame the film's production or damage its dignity. You have done everything opposite to what was written in the agreement," mentions Amit Jani.

On Kala Hiran 2

Producer Amit Jani then went on to elaborate on how Govind Namdev had already signed for Kala Hiran 2.

Did Govind Namdev take an advance for the sequel too?

He says, "Yes, he asked honestly, 'Is this the 1998 Kankani hunting incident? Were two black deer killed?' I said, 'Absolutely, it's that incident. This is the Bishnoi community's fight. From 1998 to 2018 - twenty years - the Bishnoi community fought in court. In that fight you are Mahipal, the lawyer for the Bishnoi community. But in the film, you, as the Bishnoi lawyer, will have to fight against all the lawyers across the country who come on Salman Khan's side - you'll be fighting them alone.'"

"He said, 'Okay, but this fight can't be contained in one film because your film isn't only a courtroom drama; it's also a crime thriller.' We said, 'For that we will make Kala Hiran 2, a sequel.' He asked, 'Who will you sign for the sequel?' I replied, 'We're compelled to sign the same person who has a cameo in this film. How can we replace him?' He said, 'Sign the agreement for the second film too. If Salman Khan gets punished, then I will be the lawyer who gets him punished.' He was very excited - who will bring Ayaan Khan, meaning Salman Khan, to justice if people's predictions about a conviction come true?' " Amit Jani recalls.

Sharing Govind Namdev's words, Amit Jani adds, "If the High Court hands down a sentence - the Jodhpur High Court hearing is on 13 July in the Rajasthan High Court - and if a sentence is given, who will be the lawyer who got the sentence? That character is mine. So both Kala Hiran and Kala Hiran 2 agreements were signed, money was taken, cheques were taken, and now the same man who reached Mumbai says, 'I didn't even know.' That means the artist lacks ethics; he had no right to talk about the project. Still, he did this, which has caused us great harm."

The producer furthermore confirms that their agreement for Kala Hiran extends to the sequel - Kala Hiran 2.

What Did Govind Namdev Say

Speaking to Amar Ujala, the actor said, “As soon as I watched the trailer, I was shaken to the core. I instantly understood that the project is completely different from what I had shot for. We were never told that a character resembling Salman Khan would be created and portrayed in this manner. The moment I saw the trailer, I felt I had been kept in the dark and used. There is a world of difference between what I was told and what has actually been made.”

According to Namdev, the project was originally introduced to him under a different name.

“I was told we were making a film called Sambhal. At that time, I had absolutely no idea that the story would later take a completely different direction,” he said.

The actor explained that his involvement was limited to courtroom scenes. He said he was under the impression that the film would simply present legal proceedings that were already part of the public record.

“I was informed that there was a long courtroom sequence and that was all I had to do. It was also mentioned that nothing new was being added from our side and that we were merely presenting what had happened in court. I felt there was nothing wrong in depicting facts already on record, which is why I agreed to be part of it,” he said.

Amit Jani's Legal Notice

Responding to the actor's remarks, Jani announced that a legal notice had been sent to Namdev. Taking to X, he wrote, "Govind Namdev ko legal notice diya. 7 din mein sarvajanik maafi maange aur production house ko 50 lakh rupaya jurmana de; anyatha kanooni karyavahi hogi (A legal notice has been issued to Govind Namdev demanding a public apology within 7 days, and a fine of Rs 50 lakh to the production house; otherwise, legal action will be taken)."

Jani also alleged that Namdev had not only signed Kala Hiran but had also agreed to be part of the film's sequel.

Kala Hiran has already attracted attention for its apparent similarities to the high-profile blackbuck poaching case. While Salman Khan's name is not used in the film, the first-look teaser features a character named Ayaan Khan, who many viewers believe resembles the Bollywood star.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan has approached the Delhi High Court seeking a stay on the film. In his plea, the actor has argued that Kala Hiran appears to be based on allegations connected to him and violates an earlier court order protecting his personality rights. The matter is scheduled to be heard on June 19.

ALSO READ | Kala Hiran Producer Sends Legal Notice To Govind Namdev, Demands Public Apology And Rs 50 Lakh Fine