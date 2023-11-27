Kahaani Actor Parambrata Chatterjee Marries Fiancee Piya Chakraborty In An Intimate Ceremony. Pics Inside

Image was shared on Instagram. (Courtesy: parambratachattopadhyay)

Congratulations are in order as actor Parambrata Chatterjee has married his girlfriend and mental health activist-singer, Piya Chakraborty today. The Kahaani actor and Piya, who happens to be musician Anupam Roy's former wife, got married in a close-knit ceremony comprising friends and family in Kolkata. The actor on Monday shared some pictures with his wife, thereby sharing the happy news with his social media family. In the pictures shared, we can see the happy couple signing a document (presumably marriage certificate) while being seated on a sofa. Parambrata can be seen wearing a kurta with a jacket while his wife Piya looks lovely in a while and red saree.

Sharing the post, Parambrata Chatterjee wrote, "“Let us go then, you and I. When the evening is spread out against the sky… “ This is it."

As soon as the actor put up the post , his friends from the industry flooded his comment section with congratulatory messages. Actress Subhashree Ganguly wrote, "Congratulations," while Monami Ghosh gushed, "Woooohooo, congratulations."

Take a look at the post below:

Parambrata and Piya were reportedly in a relationship for two years, however neither of them acknowledged it. Piya Chakraborty, who works with a NGO, was earlier married to composer-singer Anupam Roy while Parambrata was dating Dutch national Ike Schouten.

Besides featuring in Bengali films, Parambrata has also worked in Bollywood. He made his Hindi film debut with the 2012 film Kahaani where she starred opposite Vidya Balan. The movie turned out to be a major hit in the box office. He then went on to work with Anushka Sharma for the film Pari and also starred in the critically acclaimed Netflix film Bulbbul.