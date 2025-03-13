<i>Kahaani</i>: "It Wasn't Just A Film; It Was A Turning Point In My Journey As An Actor," Says Parambrata Chatterjee

Kahaani was released in theatres on March 9, 2012. Led by Vidya Balan, the film also had Parambrata Chatterjee and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in key roles.

Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, the film is considered to be one of Vidya Balan's finest performances to date. It was also a turning point for Parambrata Chatterjee who played the role of Assistant Sub-Inspector Satyoki "Rana" Sinha.

Parambrata took to Instagram to celebrate the film and how it is a milestone in his film career.

He shared a series of throwback pictures with Vidya Balan on Instagram, and captioned it, "13 years ago... The experience of roaming through the streets of Kolkata as 'Satyaki' is still etched in my heart. Kahaani wasn't just a film; it was a turning point in my journey as an actor. Time moves on, but some characters stay with you forever."

The plot revolves around Vidya Bagchi (Vidya Balan), a pregnant woman who comes to Kolkata, in search of her missing husband. The story then unravels as she has to combat a series of challenges to find out the real culprit behind her husband's sudden death, which was not under normal circumstances.

On the work front, Parambrata Chatterjee will next be seen in Khakee: The Bengali Chapter, set to premiere on Netflix on March 20, 2025. The show has been created by Neeraj Pandey. Parambrata will be seen alongside other reputed Bengali actors such as Jeet and Prosenjit.

Parambrata was last seen in Shotyi Bole Shotyi Kichhu Nei, a bengali film directed by Srijit Mukherji.