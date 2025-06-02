It's A Boy! Parambrata Chattopadhyay And Piya Chakraborty Welcome First Child

Actor-director Parambrata Chattopadhyay and his wife, social worker Piya Chakraborty, on Monday announced that they have become parents to a baby boy.

The actor, who announced the pregnancy in February, shared the good news on Instagram.

Parambrata Chattopadhyay, whose acting credits includes Bengali films Biye Bibhra and Samantaral, as well as Hindi titles Kahaani and Bulbbul, said he and his wife Piya Chakraborty welcomed their first child.

It's a baby boy for the couple, who announced their pregnancy a day after Valentine's Day earlier this year. They tied the knot in 2023.

The actor shared a poster with the text, “It's a Baby Boy, Our hearts are full. Our hands will be fuller! Welcome to the world, Junior! Param & Piya.”

In his caption, Parambrata Chattopadhyay wrote, “As we welcome our first child into this world, we wish to thank each and everyone for their warm wishes and prayers!” He also attached a red heart to the caption.

How The Internet Wished The Couple

Actress Angana Roy wrote, “Woohoooo!! Congratulations.” Sandipta Sen said, “Congratulations Param da and Piya di.”

Anindita Bose commented, “Congratulations, sending lots of love and good wishes.”

Raima Sen posted, “Congratulations,” and shared a bunch of red heart emojis.

Loved-Up Pregnancy Announcement

On February 15, Parambrata Chattopadhyay and Piya Chakraborty surprised everyone with a sweet pregnancy announcement post.

They dropped a bunch of heartwarming pics on Instagram. In the opening frame, we saw the lovebirds sharing a hug. Then, there were images of their furry buddies, their dog Nina and their cat Bagha. They kept it simple in the last photo but exciting: “Baby on the way.”

The side note read, “A bit late to the Valentine's party.. We were busy with this: 1. This is us 2. This is our eldest, Nina 3. Then last year came Bagha 4. Our bubble of love is growing: a human being to join the tribe soon!”

In A Nutshell

Parambrata Chattopadhyay and Piya Chakraborty got married in November 2023. They announced the arrival of their first child, a baby boy, on June 2.

Besides being an actor, Parambrata Chattopadhyay has directed films such as Hawa Bodol, Tiki-Taka, Boudi Canteen and Lorai: Play to Live.