Parambrata Chatterjee On His Co-Stars Triptii Dimri And Vidya Balan: "National Crushes Are Temporary, Class Is..."

Parambrata Chatterjee is a well-established name in the Bengali film industry. He made his big Bollywood debut with Sujoy Ghosh's Kahaani in 2012. He was seen alongside Vidya Balan.

Over the years, Parambrata has been seen starring in several Hindi shows and films, namely — Pari with Anushka Sharma, Bulbbul with Triptii Dimri, and Aranyak with Raveena Tandon.

During a rapid-fire round, at a recent SCREEN live event, Parambrata Chatterjee was asked to rank his female co-stars.

Reacting to Triptii Dimri gaining the title of 'National Crush', he said, "It is what it is; national crushes are temporary, but class is permanent. I mean, no offence. Sorry. What is she called? Bhabhi 2!"

He further added, "She is lovely, a very nice girl, and I get along with her. But she still has miles to go. She entered the industry very young and will learn a lot. But Vidya, I mean, sorry to say, is a class apart in whatever she does."

On the work front, Parambrata is currently promoting Srijit Mukherji's Shotyi Bole Shotyi Kichhu Nei, which released in theatres, on January 23, 2025.

To those unaware, the film is an adaptation of Ek Ruka Hua Faisla (1989), which was also a remake of the American film 12 Angry Men.