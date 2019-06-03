Kabir Singh: Arjun Kapoor, Not Shahid Kapoor, Was Producer's First Choice For Film

Shahid Kapoor in a still from Kabir Singh. (Image courtesy: YouTube)

Highlights Kabir Singh is the Hindi remake of the Telugu hit film Arjun Reddy Kabir Singh is slated to release on June 21 The film has been directed by Sandeep Vanga

Anyone who has seen Shahid Kapoor's performance in the trailer of Kabir Singh would agree that the actor has done an impeccable job and that it is hard to imagine any other actor play the titular role in the film. But did you know that Shahid Kapoor wasn't the first choice for the role of Kabir Singh. Yes, you read that right. According to a recent Pinkvilla report, Arjun Kapoor was the producer's first choice for the film. However, the film's director Sandeep Vanga was confident that Shahid would be perfect for the role. "In an interview, when Sandeep Vanga was quizzed whether Shahid Kapoor was the original choice for the film, he confirmed that the producers of the film had approached Arjun Kapoor for the role," stated Pinkvilla.

Sandeep Vanga, who has also directed Arjun Reddy, the Telugu film, of which Kabir Singh is a remake, said that he already had a word about the film with Shahid Kapoor. "Yeah, but before that Shahid and I were already in talks, so I couldn't just jump to another actor It's not about whose acting calibre is greater but about the commitment," Pinkvilla quoted Sandeep Vanga as saying.

In Kabir Singh, Shahid plays the role of a stubborn and a self-destructive doctor named Kabir Rajveer Singh. His character is that of an alcoholic, a drug addict and a crazy lover. Take a look at the trailer of Kabir Singh here.

The film also stars Kiara Advani as Preeti, who plays Shahid's love interest in the film. The film is slated to release on June 21 this year.