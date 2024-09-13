Kabir Khan On Sharvari's Rise In Bollywood: "She Knows That Only Her Acting Will Make Her Soar"

Sharvari is currently gearing up for her next project, the YRF Spy Universe action entertainer Alpha, co-starring Alia Bhatt. Kabir Khan, who was among the first to recognise her potential onscreen, is thrilled to see Sharvari's rise in Bollywood. ICYDK, the actress made her acting debut in Kabir's web series The Forgotten Army. He said, "When I auditioned Sharvari for my series, The Forgotten Army, I happily realised that I have discovered a rare talent who will go on to deliver incredible performances in the years to come. She is one of the most effortless actors that I have worked with. Her presence and charm lights up the screen - that's a gift very few actors have and those who do have gone on to leave a huge impact on cinema."

"As a mentor, I'm incredibly proud of her journey. She has already got the entire industry talking about her talent. She has miles to go and lots to achieve but the dedication, discipline and single-minded approach she has towards her goal to be known as one of the best actors of the Indian film industry is truly impressive. She knows that she has made a space for herself in this industry only on the basis of her talent and hard work and therefore she goes the extra mile for every film," he added.

Kabir Khan believes that Sharvari's acting will make a lasting impact in Bollywood. "She is not at all entitled and knows that only her acting will make her soar in this hugely competitive industry. Above all this, Sharvari has the courage to walk the path less travelled and choose projects that not many will dare to do. That's what makes her exciting as an actor," he concluded.

ICYMI: Alpha will be directed by Shiv Rawail. It is going to be the seventh film in Yash Raj Films' spy universe. The spy universe started with the Tiger franchise, featuring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. The first movie was Ek Tha Tiger and then came Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan and Tiger 3. Next up, we have War 2, by Ayan Mukerji, Pathaan 2, and Tiger vs Pathaan.

On the work front, Sharvari was last seen in Vedaa. The film also stars John Abraham and Tamannaah in key roles. The film was released on Independence Day and clashed with Shraddha Kapoor's Stree 2 and Akshay Kumar's Khel Khel Mein. Vedaa didn't perform well at the box office. In 10 days, it collected Rs 18.50 crore. She was also seen in Munjya alongside Abhishek Verma. The film, directed by Dinesh Vijan, crossed the Rs 100 crore mark at the box office.