<i>Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham</i> Actor Malvika Raaj, Husband Pranav Bagga Reveal Daughter's Name

Actor Malvika Raaj, best known for playing young Poo in the 2001 hit Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, and her husband Pranav Bagga became parents to a baby girl on August 23, 2025. Today, after 40 days, they took to social media to announce that they have named their daughter Mahara.

Malvika shared a series of pictures with her husband and daughter on Instagram, captioning it, "40 Days of MAHARA. On the auspicious day of Dussehra, we officially named our Baby Girl!"

Malvika Raaj And Pranav Bagga Baby Announcement Post

Sharing a pink-themed poster with balloons, the couple wrote, "From our Hearts to our Arms, Our Baby Girl is Here. #babygirl #ourworld #babybagga." The announcement poster also read, "Pink bows, tiny toes and a love that overflows. Welcome to the world, baby girl. 23.08.2025. Malvika and Pranav."

Soon after, fans, friends and family flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages.

Background

Malvika Raaj and Pranav Bagga have been together for over a decade. After dating for 10 years, they got engaged in Cappadocia, Turkey, in August 2023, when Pranav proposed against a backdrop of hot air balloons. The couple married in November the same year in a beach wedding in Goa.

Earlier this year, in May 2025, Malvika revealed her pregnancy with a social media post featuring a pregnancy kit. In July, she celebrated her baby shower, themed around Mary Poppins.

In A Nutshell

Malvika Raaj took to Instagram to announce her baby girl's name, Mahara. Forty days after her birth, the actress shared the news with her husband, Pranav Bagga, on social media.