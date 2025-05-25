<i>Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham</i> Actress Malvika Raaj Announces Pregnancy. See Post

Malvika Raaj's latest Instagram post is sugar, spice and everything nice! The actress, best known for playing young Poo in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, is all set to welcome her first child with husband Pranav Bagga.

To share the joyful news, the couple posted a series of heartwarming pictures on Sunday. In the first two images, the duo beams with joy as Malvika proudly holds her positive pregnancy test.

Next, the lovebirds are seen walking away from the camera – don't miss their adorable caps that read “Mom” and “Dad”!

The post also features solo shots of Malvika and Pranav flaunting their matching caps. Too cute, right? “You + Me = 3,” read the text attached to the post.

The comments section of this post is flooded with congratulatory messages. Kriti Kharbanda said, “Congratulations you two!”

Ridhima Pandit commented, “Oh wow. Congratulations.” Jackie Shroff's wife, Ayesha Shroff posted, “Yippppppeeeee!!!! Congrats guyyyyys.”

Anita Raj wrote, “Congratulations my kiddos lotssssss of love & happiness. GURU JI bless you both & the family in abundance.” Amyra Dastur chimed in, saying, “Congratulations love. May you stay blessed.”

Malvika Raaj and Pranav Bagga always know how to keep the romance alive on Instagram. Last year, the lovebirds flew to Paris for a dreamy getaway, and Malvika treated fans to some adorable snaps.

With the iconic Eiffel Tower as their backdrop, the couple posed for some mushy pictures. Captioning the post with a fun twist, Malvika wrote, “Paris.. Eiffel for you.”

In August 2023, Pranav Bagga proposed to Malvika Raaj in Turkey. In November of the same year, the couple got married in a dreamy beachside ceremony in Goa.

While Malvika is best remembered for playing young Poo in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, she also appeared in the action film Squad alongside Rinzin Denzongpa, son of veteran actor Danny Denzongpa.