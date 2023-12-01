Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham Actor Malvika Raaj's Wedding Video Sealed With A Kiss

Image instagrammed by Malvika Raaj. (Courtesy: MalvikaRaaj)

Malvika Raaj, best known to us as the child artiste who played young Poo [Pooja] in Karan Johar's 2001 film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham..., is now married. The actress and Pranav Bagga, her boyfriend of 10 years, got married in a traditional Hindu ceremony in Goa, earlier this week. After treating her Instagram followers to a bunch of images from the dreamy wedding, Malvika has now dropped a video of the ceremony. The clip begins with her walking down the aisle to the mandap looking resplendent in a gold lehenga by Pawan and Pranav Haute Couture. We also see snippets of the wedding rituals involving Malvika, Pranav – also wearing shades of gold – and their families. Sharing the video, Malvika wrote, “..And 10 years later [infinity emoji].” In the note, she also thanked the team that organised the wedding. Replying to the post, Sukriti Kakar said, “Congratulations beautiful.” Producer Ayesha Shroff wrote, “Absolutely beautiful. God bless you guys [heart emojis].”

Check out the wedding here:

Previously, Malvika shared images from her big day and wrote, “Our Hearts are Full of Love and Gratitude." Replying to the post, actress Bhagyashree, who was present at one of the wedding festivities in Mumbai wrote, "Congratulations love." Actress Aahana Kumra said, "Congratulations Malvika Raaj and Pranav Bagga."

Malvika and Pranav also hosted a pre-wedding ceremony in Mumbai in November. Sharing photos from the ceremony, Malvika Raaj wrote, "My Special one #MalusLoveBug."

Malvika and Pranav got engaged in Turkey earlier this year. Sharing glimpses, the couple said, "Here we are, we've just begun. And after all this time, our time has come. Here we are, still goin' strong. Right here in the place where we belong #IvBeenWaitingForYou #ILoveYou."



Sharing a video of the proposal, Malvika Raaj – who will be seen next in Ahuti – said, “Living my Real Life Dream Sequence.”

Congratulations to the couple.