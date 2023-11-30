Malvika Raaj, Young Poo From Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham..., Is Now Married. See Pics From Goa Wedding

Malvika Raaj shared this image. (courtesy: malvikaraaj)

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham... star Malvika Raaj, who played young Poo (Pooja) in Karan Johar's 2001 film, is now married. The actress married her fiance Pranav Bagga in Goa. She shared photos from her big day on her Instagram profile, on Thursday and wrote, "Our Hearts are Full of Love and Gratitude." The wedding post was accompanied by the hashtags #MalusLoveBug, #Married and #Forevemine. For her big day, Malvika Raaj wore an outfit designed by Pawan and Pranav Haute Couture. Malvika and Pranav got engaged in Turkey earlier this year. Congratulations to the couple.

The comments section of Malvika Raaj's was filled with wishes in no time. Bhagyashree, who attended one of the wedding festivities in Mumbai earlier this month, wrote, "Congratulations love." Aahana Kumra added, "Congratulations Malvika Raaj and Pranav Bagga." Stebin Ben commented, "Congratulations you two."

Check out Malvika Raaj's wedding album here:

Earlier this month, the couple hosted a pre-wedding ceremony for family and friends in Mumbai. Sharing photos from the ceremony, Malvika Raaj wrote in her caption, "My Special one #MalusLoveBug."

Pranav Bagga proposed to Malvika in Turkey. The couple shared photos from the dreamy proposal and the caption on the post read, "Here we are, we've just begun. And after all this time, our time has come. Here we are, still goin' strong. Right here in the place where we belong #IvBeenWaitingForYou #ILoveYou."

Besides Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Malvika Raaj has also featured in the action film Squad, in which she co-starred with Danny Denzongpa's son Rinzin Denzongpa.