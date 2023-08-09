Inside Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham... Star Malvika Raaj's Dreamy Turkey Proposal

Malvika Raaj shared this dreamy picture. (courtesy: malvikaraaj)

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham... star Malvika Raaj, who played young Poo (Pooja) in Karan Johar's 2001 film, has actively been sharing pictures from her dreamy proposal day in Turkey. Last week, she shared pictures from her and businessman Pranav Bagga's engagement. After sharing pictures from the engagement, Malvika has now dropped a video from the big day. The video opens with a stunning view of hot air balloons flying in the backdrop, in Turkey. The video then showcases Pranav Bagga going down on his knees for Malvika Raaj. The couple is later seen kissing in the video and walking hand-in-hand.

Malvika Raaj captioned the post, "Living my real life dream sequence." She added the hashtags #twolessfishinthesea and #gratitude to her post. Actor Kriti Kharbanda commented on the post, "Congratulations you two." Krishna Shroff dropped heart-eyed emojis. See the post shared by Malvika Raaj here:

Over the weekend, Malvika Raaj shared pictures from the grand proposal on Instagram. For the big day, both Malvika Raj and fiance wore white outfits. Curating the picture-perfect moments from the day, Malvika Raaj captioned her post, "Here we are, we've just begun And after all this time, our time has come. Here we are, still goin' strong. Right here in the place where we belong." She added the hashtags #IvBeenWaitingForYou and #ILoveYou to her post.

Check out the post shared by Malvika Raaj here:

Besides Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Malvika Raaj has also featured in the action film Squad, in which she co-starred with Danny Denzongpa's son Rinzin Denzongpa.