K3G's Young Poo, Malvika Raaj Was A Radiant Bride With Shimmery Gold Makeup And A Sun-kissed Bridal Glow

Malvika Raaj Is A Glowing Golden Bride With Shimmery Makeup

Malvika Raaj or young Poo from Karan Johar's Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham got married to her fiance Pranav Bagga in a dreamy wedding in Goa recently. Malvika graced her fans with her wedding pictures and got warm wishes from her fans and followers. What caught our attention in the wedding pictures was how gracefully the bride kept the golden colour palette as she chose her wedding outfit as well as her shimmery makeup. A beautiful wedding video posted yesterday put the spotlight on the bride's golden glow-themed glam as the actress opted for a shimmery gold eyeshadow, with well-defined eyes and ample mascara curling the lashes. Her radiant glow included shimmer on the well-contoured cheeks and a rosy blush neatly blended. Her nude pink lip colour matched the soft makeup perfectly. Her hair was tied in a sleek bun and she adorned it with a maang tikka. A statement necklace, traditional gold earrings, and red chooda completed Malvika's bridal look.

Malvika Raaj's makeup for the pre-wedding festivities was subtle and radiant. She chose a nude colour palette and aced the no-makeup look to perfection. A dash of kohl in the eyes and neatly curled eyebrows with shimmery eyelids completed her eye makeup. For the face, Malvika went for a rosy cheek tint and contoured cheeks which easily blended her radiant glow. She chose a nude lip colour to complement the look.

For a glam photoshoot, Malvika Raaj kept her makeup shimmery and effortless. She went for subtly kohl-laden eyes with shimmery eyelids, well-contoured cheeks, and coral-toned lip colour to match the glowing cheek tint. Her tresses were left loose in a sleek manner.

Malvika Raaj's bridal makeup has definitely won hearts, just like her wedding outfit.

