Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham Actor Malvika Raaj And Husband Pranav Bagga's Paris Album Sealed With A Kiss

Malvika shared this image. (courtesy: MalvikaRaaj)

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actor Malvika Raaj, who got married to Pranav Bagga last year, will make you crave for a holiday in Paris. The newlyweds are currently holidaying in Paris and making the most of their time together. Malvika Raaj shared pictures with husband Pranav Bagga with the iconic Eiffel Tower in the background. Apart from a few mushy pictures, the couple can be seen kissing in a click. Sharing the pictures, Malvika simply wrote, "Paris.. Eiffel for you." Take a look:

Malvika has actively been sharing pictures from her holiday diaries. Dressed in a black ensemble, she shared pictures from Louvre. She wrote in the caption, "In Paris -With Louvre." Take a look:

The couple also shared a few images from their evening ride on a cruise against the backdrop of Eiffel Tower. She wrote in the caption, "Je t'aime" which means "I love you" in English. Take a look:

The couple had a dreamy wedding in Goa last year. Malvika shared photos from her big day on her Instagram profile and wrote, "Our Hearts are Full of Love and Gratitude." The wedding post was accompanied by the hashtags #MalusLoveBug, #Married and #Forevemine. For her big day, Malvika Raaj wore an outfit designed by Pawan and Pranav Haute Couture. Take a look:

Pranav Bagga proposed to Malvika in Turkey. The couple shared photos from the dreamy proposal and the caption read, "Here we are, we've just begun. And after all this time, our time has come. Here we are, still goin' strong. Right here in the place where we belong #IvBeenWaitingForYou #ILoveYou." Take a look:

Besides Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Malvika Raaj has also featured in the action film Squad, in which she co-starred with Danny Denzongpa's son Rinzin Denzongpa.