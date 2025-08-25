<i>Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham</i> Actor Malvika Raaj, Husband Pranav Bagga Welcome First Child, A Baby Girl

Actor Malvika Raaj, best known for playing young Poo in the 2001 hit Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, and her husband Pranav Bagga have become parents to a baby girl.

What's Happening

Malvika Raaj and Pranav Bagga announced the news on Sunday evening through a joint social media post.

They revealed that their daughter was born on August 23.

Sharing a pink-themed poster with balloons, the couple wrote, "From our Hearts to our Arms, Our Baby Girl is Here 🩷 🌍 #babygirl #ourworld #babybagga." The announcement poster also read, "Pink bows, tiny toes and a love that overflows. Welcome to the world baby girl. 23.08.2025. Malvika And Pranav."

Soon after, fans, friends and family flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages.

Background

Malvika Raaj and Pranav Bagga have been together for over a decade. After dating for 10 years, they got engaged in Cappadocia, Turkey, in August 2023, when Pranav proposed to her against the backdrop of hot air balloons. The couple married in November of the same year in a beach wedding in Goa.

Earlier this year, in May 2025, Malvika revealed her pregnancy with a social media post featuring a pregnancy kit. In July, she celebrated her baby shower, which was themed around Mary Poppins.

On the professional front, Malvika gained fame in 2001 as the young version of Kareena Kapoor's character Pooja in Karan Johar's Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

She later took a break from acting to focus on her education. Sixteen years later, she made her comeback with the Telugu film Jayadev (2017).

In 2021, she made her Bollywood debut in Squad, an action thriller directed by Nilesh Sahay that premiered on ZEE5. Most recently, in 2024, she featured in the MX Player crime thriller series Swipe Crime.