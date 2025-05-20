Karan Johar's First Cannes Experience With His Father: "We Sold The European Rights Of <i>Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham</i> For 5000 Dollars"

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham was released on December 14, 2001. Karan Johar is at Cannes 2025 for the premiere of his film Homebound. He recalls emotional memories of Cannes from his first visit in 2002.

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham was released in theatres back on December 14, 2001. The film is a classic family drama that still enjoys a massive fandom and has an ensemble cast featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Hrithik Roshan. Karan Johar had directed the film.

The director is currently at Cannes 2025, for the premiere of his production Homebound with director Neeraj Ghaywan. The film will be screened in the Un Certain Regard category.

Karan got nostalgic because his first visit to Cannes was with his father for Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

Revealing an interesting anecdote related to that memory, Karan spoke at the Bharat Pavilion, "I have a lot of emotional memories of Cannes. I remember it was 2002 when I came here with my father. He struck a deal here and we sold the European rights of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham for five thousand dollars."

Karan added, "I thought it was very less and I asked my father about it. He told me, 'Look, we have to make a start somewhere.' He wasn't there to see the cultural movement we created with Bollywood films."

Recalling how Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan were also there at Cannes that year with their film Devdas, Karan shared, "Aishwarya and Shah Rukh were on the red carpet. Aishwarya is literally like the queen of Cannes. Every time we are here, Ash creates a huge amount of media energy and excitement."

Karan concluded by saying that coming back to Cannes feels like home, especially because his father had been there several times.

As for Homebound, the film is led by Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor, and Vishal Jethwa. The premiere is set to take place tomorrow, May 21, 2025.

