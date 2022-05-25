'Kaash Bachpan Mein Cricket Khela Hota': The Chronicles Of Prepping For Chakda Xpress Summed By Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma shared this image. (courtesy: anushkasharma)

Anushka Sharma, who is busy prepping for her next project Chakda Xpress, a film based on the life of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami, shared a picture from her prep session. On her Instagram stories on Wednesday, the star shared a sun-kissed selfie and she wrote in her caption: "Kaash bachpan mein kuchh toh cricket kehla hota, toh aaj haalat aisi na hoti ( Wish I had played some cricket during my childhood days, wouldn't be in this condition)." Earlier this week, she shared another selfie, the caption on which read: "Tan' on ten."

See the posts shared by Anushka Sharma here:

Screenshot of Anushka Sharma's Instagram story.

The actress often teases her Instafam by sharing glimpses from her prep sessions. "That's how the last few days have been! #prep #ChakdaXpress #GetSweatGo," she captioned one of the posts.

Earlier this year, Anushka Sharma announced her association with the project by sharing this teaser. She captioned the post: "It is a really special film because it is essentially a story of tremendous sacrifice. Chakda Xpress is inspired by the life and times of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami and it will be an eye-opener into the world of women's cricket."

Chakda Xpress is Anushka Sharma's first project after the birth of daughter Vamika, who she welcomed in 2021. Anushka Sharma married cricketer Virat Kohli in 2017 in an intimate ceremony in Italy. The actress was last seen in the 2018 film Zero, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

Anushka Sharma is the star of films like Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, PK, Band Baaja Baaraat, Sultan and Ae Dil Hai Mushki. Her last project as a producer was the Netflix film Bulbbul and it was a massive success. She also produced Amazon Prime Video's smash hit web-series Paatal Lok.