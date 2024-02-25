Jyotika On Working With Shaitaan Co-Star Madhavan After 20 Years: 'We Have Come A Long Way'

Madhavan and Jyotika at Shaitaan trailer launch.

Actors Madhavan and Jyotika will be reuniting on screen for their upcoming film Shaitaan, 20 years after co-starring in the hit film Dumm Dumm Dumm. Madhavan and Jyotika, who are both excited about their collaboration, recently opened up about working together once more after so many years. In an interview with the Free Press Journal, Jyotika shared, “Working with him after all these years made me realize how much the two of us have grown as actors. Back then, we played the quintessential hero heroine in the film, and today, when we get cast in such character-driven roles, it makes me realize how far we have come.”

Madhavan further added, "Also, 20 years ago, we both were romancing each other, and in Shaitaan, you will see her go all out to harm and kill me. So yes, we indeed have come a long way.”

Other than Ajay Devgn, Madhavan and Jyotika, the film also stars Janki Bodiwala and Anngad Raaj. Ajay Devgn shared the trailer of the film on social media and he wrote, "Hell comes home with Shaitaan. Shaitaan trailer out now. Taking over cinemas on 8th March 2024."

Ahead of the trailer's release, Ajay Devgn shared this poster and he wrote, "Jald hi shuru hogi good v/s evil ki asli jung. Shaitaan Trailer coming out tomorrow. Taking over cinemas on 8th March 2024."

Directed by Vikas Bahl, the film will theatrically release on March 8.