Just Taapsee Pannu Casually Acing Aerial Yoga: "Hanging Is My Favourite Pastime"

"Aerial shaerial...N all that jazz," Taapsee Pannu captioned the post

Just Taapsee Pannu Casually Acing Aerial Yoga: "Hanging Is My Favourite Pastime"
Taapsee Pannu pictured doing yoga. (courtesy: taapsee)
New Delhi:

Taapsee Pannu swears by aerial yoga and how. The actress, on Saturday, shared a video of herself practicing aerial yoga. Taapsee is seen trying (acing actually) various asanas up in the air. She captioned the post, "Aerial shaerial .... N all that jazz..." She accompanied the post with the hashtags #AerialYoga, #LoveToHang and #BloodRush. Re-posting the clip on her Instagram story, Taapsee wrote, "Coz hanging is my favourite pastime." In the comments section, Isha Koppikar wrote, "Ur skills rock babe! Keep it up."

Check out the post shared by Taapsee Pannu here:

Taapsee Pannu, who made her Hindi film debut with Chashme Baddoor in 2013, is best-known for her performances in critically acclaimed as well as hit films like Pink, Naam Shabana, Dunki, Soorma, Mulk, Manmarziyaan and Thappad. She has also starred in films like Game Over, Badla, Saand Ki Aankh and Mission Mangal.

The actress was last seen in Khel Khel Mein with Akshay Kumar, Fardeen Khan, Vaani Kapoor, Ammy Virk, Aditya Seal and Pragya Jaiswal. She also starred in Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba with Vikrant Massey and Sunny Kaushal recently.

On the personal front, Taapsee married Badminton coach Mathias Boe in March. In an interview with ANI recently, she revealed why she kept her wedding super private and said, "Actually, I'm still hesitant in certain ways. I don't like to milk a headline out of it. It's been like that I've seen with actresses: once you are with someone, regardless of how big or small the personality of that someone is, that starts overtaking your headlines, like headlines regarding my work."

