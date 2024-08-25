Taapsee Pannu Says, "Star Kids Stick To Each Other. That Is Not There In Us, Outsiders"

Taapee Pannu, who is a torch-bearer of outsiders making a niche in Bollywood, recently talked about the struggles of people coming outside of the industry and how star kids stick to each other no matter how the film performs in a conversation with ANI. On the sidelines of her last release Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, Taapsee pointed out a major difference between the outsiders and the insiders. She told ANI, "One thing that is really good about kids who come from film families, the so-called nepotism products is that they stay together, stick together, and support each other."

Elaborating her chain of thoughts and the psychology behind the outsiders' attitude, Taapsee said, "I feel we are so used to hustling, struggling, and racing ahead of each other. Of course, we are respectful of each other, share congratulatory messages, etc..." However, Taapsee said that "sticking to each other" quality is missing in outsiders. "Irrespective of the quality of the film or its success, they stick to each other. That is not there in us, outsiders," she added.

Taapsee also said that the attitude is stem out of deep insecurity. "I think, somewhere deep down, we will all keep feeling insecure with each other. The level of insecurity is more than what the industry kids have." Commenting how star kids support each other and recommend names for each other for a project, Taapsee said, "There is a unity of sorts. And that is one thing that we can definitely emulate."

In terms of work, Taapsee Pannu's latest film, Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba, hit Netflix on August 9. The film is a sequel to her 2021 thriller Haseen Dillruba. Directed by Jayprad Desai, it also features Vikrant Massey and Sunny Kaushal in key roles.