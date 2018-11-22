Just Sonam Kapoor Shopping For A Snack Wearing A Stunning Saree. See Throwback Pic

Sonam Kapoor was last seen Sanju (Courtesy sonamkapoor)

Actress Sonam Kapoor took a trip down the memory lane and fished out a BTS photo of herself from the sets of PadMan. Sharing the throwback memory on Instagram, Soman captioned the photo: "Shoots make me hungry." She accompanied the post with hashtags "#ThrowbackThursday" and "#BTSPadMan". In the photo, Sonam, draped in a saree, can be seen scouting the shelves of a departmental store to grab a quick snack between the shots. "Sonam reaching out for some chips," It's making me hungry too," and "Shopping time," are some of the comments on the photo. Sonam Kapoor's photo has been liked by over 224,794 fans in less than five hours.

Shoots make me hungry. #ThrowbackThursday #BTSPadman A post shared by SonamKAhuja (@sonamkapoor) on Nov 21, 2018 at 11:43pm PST

PadMan, which released earlier this year, featured Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte in pivotal roles. Directed by R Balki and produced by Twinkle Khanna, PadMan was based on the life of entrepreneur Arunachalam Muruganantham, who invented a low-cost sanitary pad making machine and also created awareness on menstruation in his village.

Sonam Kapoor often treats her fans to million dollar throwback photos. Remember a monochrome photo featuring Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit and Anupam Kher from a film's set? "Dad, look what I found! Do you guys remember this," she captioned the photo. Responding to Sonam's tweet, Anil Kapoor wrote: "I don't remember exactly what we were discussing probably making post pack up plans? But this was while we were shooting in Nairobi, Kenya for Khel! Thank you for sharing this Sonam!"

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor is currently shooting for The Zoya Factor, which also features Dulquer Salmaan, Sikander Kher, Angad Bedi and her uncle Sanjay Kapoor. Sonam will also be seen sharing screen space with Anil Kapoor in her forthcoming film Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga.