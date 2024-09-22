Advertisement

Crazy Viral: Triptii Dimri Sets The Internet On Fire With BTS Pics From Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video will be released on October 11

Crazy Viral: Triptii Dimri Sets The Internet On Fire With BTS Pics From <i>Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video</i>
Triptii Dimri shared this picture. (courtesy: YouTube)
New Delhi:

Hey, Triptii Dimri fans. The actress has a surprise for you. She has shared a series of pictures on Instagram from the upcoming track of her film Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. The Raaj Shaandilyaa directorial also features Rajkummar Rao in a key role. While details about the song are still under wraps, we can definitely say that Triptii looks stunning. In the stills, she is dressed in a beautiful blue indo-western outfit. We could also spot a group of dancers in the background. “Something banger is coming soon! Thoda tadapna toh banta haina... Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video in cinemas on 11th October,” Triptii wrote in the caption. Reacting to the post, model-actor Aleksandar Alex Ilic dropped fire emojis.

In addition to the leading duo, Mallika Sherawat, Archana Puran Singh, Mukesh Tiwari and Archana Patel will also be seen in Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. The film is jointly produced by T-Series Films, Balaji Motion Pictures, Wakaoo Films and Kathavachak Films. The storyline revolves around Vicky (played by Rajkummar Rao), and Vidya (portrayed by Triptii Dimri), as they deal with the chaos caused by their missing wedding CD.

Earlier, the makers of Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video released the teaser of the song Tum Jo Mile Ho. It showcases Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri's on-point chemistry. "Intezaar khatam hone wala hai, Vicky Vidya ka pyar bhara sangeet jo shuru hone wala hai," read the caption alongside the video.

Take a look:

After Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, Triptii Dimri will be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The third instalment of the franchise will be Triptii's first on-screen collaboration with Kartik Aaryan. The film, directed by Anees Bazmee, will also feature Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will be hitting the big screens on November 1.

Triptii Dimri will also appear alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi in Dhadak 2. The movie is scheduled to be released on November 22.

Triptii Dimri, Rajkummar Rao, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video
