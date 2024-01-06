Just Shraddha Kapoor Dancing At Shaza Morani's Baby Shower. Watch

Shraddha Kapoor in a still from the video. (courtesy: teamshraddhakapoor)

Shraddha Kapoor had a whole lot of fun at Shaza Morani (married to Shraddha's cousin Priyank Sharma)'s baby shower festivities. A video from the festivities is doing the rounds on the Internet, which features Shraddha Kapoor dancing her heart out to Sukhbir's Ishq Tera Tadpave. For the festivities, Shraddha was dressed in a bright neon green festive outfit and she perfectly accessorised it. The video has been shared by several fan pages dedicated to the actress. Meanwhile, sharing photos of her OOTD, Shraddha wrote in her Instagram post, "Batao kya dekh rahi hoon (What am I looking at)?"

Take a look at Shraddha Kapoor's viral video here:

This is the post Shraddha Kapoor shared:

Shraddha Kapoor's cousin Priyank shared photos from his wife Shaza's baby shower. The album also features Shraddha Kapoor. The caption on the post read, "T-2 for baby T fam #marathi vibe."

The actress welcomed 2024 with this post, "Party kahan hai? Main tayyar hoon ( where's the party? I am ready)."

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor. Directed by Luv Ranjan, the film released last year and it was a hit. She also featured in the song Thumkeshwari from Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon's film Bhediya.

Shraddha Kapoor is the star of films like Stree, Haider, Ek Villain, Luv Ka The End, Baaghi and Baaghi 3, ABCD 2, Rock On 2, Half Girlfriend, Batti Gul Meter Chalu, Chhichhore, Street Dancer 3, Haseena Parkar. Daughter of actor Shakti Kapoor and Shivangi Kolhapure, Shraddha made her debut with the 2010 heist film Teen Patti.