Just Shraddha Kapoor Casually Asks "<i>Kya Mujhe Gaana Chahiye</i>?" While Dropping Hints About <i>Stree 3</i>

Shraddha Kapoor is not only a remarkable actress but also a gifted singer. She has lent her voice to several songs in her films, including Ek Villain, Haider, ABCD 2, Baaghi and Half Girlfriend. It seems like Shraddha is now eager to showcase more of her musical talent to fans. Why are we saying this, you ask? Just check out her Instagram stories. The actress recently reposted an edited fan-made image where she is holding a guitar and standing in front of a mic. Along with the image, she posted a poll asking her followers, “Kya mujhe gaana chahiye??? [Should I sing?] Batao? [Tell me?]” We don't know about you, but we are definitely hoping to hear more of Shraddha's melodious voice.

Following up, Shraddha Kapoor shared her song Bezubaan Phir Se (reprised version) from her film ABCD 2. Tagging the composer duo Sachin–Jigar, she expressed her gratitude, saying, “Kitna sundar gaana gawayta aap dono ne mujhse [What a beautiful song you both made me sing]. She also added a series of red hearts to her caption.

On the acting front, Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in Stree 2 alongside Rajkummar Rao. Directed by Amar Kaushik, the film also features Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee in key roles, with guest appearances by Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia and Akshay Kumar. Stree 2, one of the biggest Indian blockbusters, is the sequel to the 2018 hit Stree. The Stree series is part of producer Dinesh Vijan's horror-comedy universe, which also includes Bhediya and Munjya.

In October, during a media event, Shraddha Kapoor confirmed the third instalment of the Stree franchise. She said, “When Amar sir told me he had a story for Stree 3, I got very excited because I know it's going to be something amazing. I can't wait to hear what it's about.” At the same event, she also shared her reaction from 2018 when she first heard the script of Stree. Click here to read the full story.