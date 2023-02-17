Just Samantha Ruth Prabhu Killing It In The Gym. The Internet Is Impressed

Samantha Ruth Prabhu in a still from the video. (courtesy: samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis last year, is back at the gym and how. The actress, on Friday, shared a video, in which she can be seen killing it in the gym. You'll know when you'll see. The text on her video read: "This looks fun except it really isn't... Will you try?" Samantha added Miley Cyrus' viral track Flowers to the video. She captioned the post: "2023 is the year we get stronger." Samantha's Instafam was super impressed with the video. "Our Sam is back.. But more stronger than before," wrote an Instagram user. "That is actually difficult NGL," added another Instagram user. "She's back," read another comment. Another one read: "Stronger, better and happier."

See Samantha Ruth Prabhu's post here:

The actress' Valentine's Day post for self was also about fitness. Samantha posted a picture of herself with boxing gloves in her hands and she simply wrote: "Happy Valentine's." In the comments section, Mrunal Thakur wrote "Best." Samantha's Citadel co-star Varun Dhawan added "Haha." Pulkit Samrta commented: "You are so inspiring Samantha! More power to you."

Recently, a video of Samantha's The Family Man co-star Manoj Bajpayee went viral, in which he said, "Go easy on yourself. She is very hardworking. The way I saw her working physically on the sets of Family Man It scared me. Kitna sata rahi hai aapne aapko yeh (she is troubling herself so much)." Reacting to Manoj Bajpayee's video, Samantha wrote: "Will try sir."

Samantha's January photo dump was about her Citadel diaries, her workout posts, Shaakuntalam promotions and more.

On the work front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu will soon work with Downton Abbey director Philip John in a project titled Arrangements Of Love. Samantha made her big digital debut with The Family Man 2, for which she made headlines for her role as Raji. The actress will also feature in the Indian version of Citadel.

Last year, the actress featured in Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, co-starring Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. She also starred in the mythological drama Shaakuntalam.