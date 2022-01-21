Just Saif Ali Khan And Taimur Chilling At Kareena Kapoor's 'Favourite Spot'

Saif Ali Khan with Taimur. (courtesy: kareenakapoorkhan)

Kareena Kapoor's Instagram profile is filled up with posts of her family members. On Friday, the 41-year-old actress shared a picture-perfect moment on her Instagram story. It features her husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur. In the candid shot, the father-son duo can be seen standing by the pool. Both Saif Ali Khan and Taimur can be seen in matching bandanas. Kareena Kapoor captioned the picture: "Twinning and winning." How cute is the picture.

The picture happens to be from Kareena Kapoor's "favourite spot."

Kareena posted this picture of Saif and Taimur and she wrote: "My mornings... Saif-Beboo are you taking another picture for Instagram? Me- Ummmmm Click! Saifu and Tim Tim. Ma boyssss."

Kareena Kapoor was last seen in the 2020 film Angrezi Medium, co-starring late actor Irrfan Khan, and actress Radhika Madan. Kareena will next be seen in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha, which is a remake of the 1994 film Forrest Gump. Kareena shot for parts of the film during her pregnancy last year.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, co-stars of films like Omkara, Agent Vinod and Kurbaan, fell in love during the shooting of the film Tashan. Kareena and Saif Ali Khan married in 2012 after dating for some years. Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan welcomed son Jeh on February 21 last year.

Saif Ali Khan has a super busy schedule. Saif's line-up of films includes Hunter, Adipurush and Vikram Vedha. Last year, the actor featured in Tandav, Bhoot Police and was last seen in Bunty Aur Babli 2.