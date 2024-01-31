Nora Fatehi And This Little 'Cutie' In A Dance Collab. What's Not To Love?

Nora Fatehi in a still from the video. (courtesy: norafethi)

Nora Fatehi's latest Instagram post deserves your undivided attention. The actress has shared a behind-the-scenes moment from her guest appearance on the dance reality show, Dance Plus Pro. In the video, Nora and contestant Ritika Sharma are seen grooving to the track Lagdi Lahore Di from her film Street Dancer 3. FYI: Nora shared the screen space with Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in Street Dancer 3, directed by Remo D'Souza. For the evening, Noha picked a metallic bodycon dress. In the caption, Nora tagged Ritika and wrote, “Look at her go. I promised this cutie I would add her to the #DancewithNora club, there you go! It's the SWAG for me! Watch her on Dance Plus Pro.” She has also added heart-eyed emojis to the post.

Choreographer Remo D'Souza, who is also a judge on Dance Plus Pro, was among the first to drop a comment under the post. He dropped fire emojis. The show's host Tushar Shetty shared heart-eyed emojis. Actress Kanika Mann followed suit.

Before this, Nora Fatehi shared a behind-the-scenes video from the sets of the song Dil Jhoom from her upcoming film, Crakk. In the clip, a little girl can be seen helping Nora with lipstick. The video captures a heartwarming moment as Nora says “thank you” multiple times to the little one. Did we hear cute, already? Along with the video, Nora wrote, “Met this cutie on the sets of Dil Jhoom, our new song from the movie Crakk! She stole my heart! Look at her go.” She has also added heart-eye, monkey covering his eyes, red heart and happy face emojis.

Nora Fatehi previously shared a montage capturing her experience at IIFA 2023. The video features several shots of Nora surrounded by her cute, little fans. The caption read, “Fulfilling One dream at a time. The best part is I can share the journey with you guys every step of the way! The entire IIFA 2023 vlog is out link in the bio. This might be one of my favourites.”

Nora Fatehi's upcoming film, Crakk will be released on February 23. The film also stars Vidyut Jammwal, Amy Jackson and Jacqueline Fernandez.